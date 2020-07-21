KTR inaugurates IT tower, daily water supply scheme and regional office of TASK in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Karimnagar saw a swing of inaugurations including the new IT tower, the regional office of Telangana Academy of Skills and Knowledge and also the launch of daily water supply scheme. Industries, IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the above mentioned on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, "Efforts are being made to take IT to tier cities and the State has already met with success in taking it to Warangal, Nizamabad, Khammam and now to Karimnagar. The new IT tower spans about 83,000 sqft and space is already being allocated to about 15 companies. The salaries here range from Rs 15,000 to Rs 60,000."

He asked the NRI fraternity to come forward to set up units in Karimnagar and the Government would assist them in their efforts. The Government would also give special incentives to those coming forward to set up operations in Karimnagar and other places. This would increase employment opportunities and would allow people to stay closer to their homes.

The IT Minister also launched the regional office of TASK at the IT Tower. He also announced the launch of T-Hub's regional centre to support the youth.

Reiterating that IT is not just for Hyderabad, the minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has directed the officials to take the required steps to take the fruits of technology to the smaller cities and towns.

Institutions like the TASK aid in bridging the gap between academia and industry. It now has its activities spread across Karimnagar, Adilabad, Warangal, Rangareddy apart from Hyderabad.

Commenting on the increasing use of technology in education, KTR said efforts will be made to use youtube and live streaming as well to reach out the content to the students. He said State has Mana TV, a channel offering educational content and this can be used to the maximum advantage in future.

Water supply scheme

The Municipal Minister also launched a daily water supply scheme in Karimnagar. He said that the project has been taken up at a cost of Rs 109 Cr and the 94 MLD capacity project has been designed keeping in view the future requirements and this will serve the needs till 2048. The pumping system and pipeline infrastructure is ready.

The KCR-led Government is focused on providing the basic amenities required. Within a few months of Telangana coming into being, the Government has succeeded in power supply to domestic, agriculture and industrial customers. The effort is on effective utilization of Krishna and Godavari waters with an aim to provide irrigation facilities 1.25 Cr acre. With this, Telangana has now become the granary of the country. With focus on using water effectively, the Government has rechristened the irrigation department as Water Resources Department so that the focus is on using water as a resource. Water, irrigation and power issues have been addressed in the shortest possible time, KTR said adding that Telangana had proved that a massive project like Kaleshwaram can happen in just about three years.

Water Storage, cycling tracks

LMD and MMD position has improved and the water in them is available. This contrasts with a situation where there were frequent protests seeking release of water. He asked the officials to ensure that all people have tap connections and they be given at Re 1 for white ration card holders.

The effort next would be to implement similar schemes throughout the State. In the next phase, effort will be made to ensure 24X7 water supply.

The Government is readying a cable-stayed bridge over the Manner waters and this will be ready in a month and will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao later. He also promised that many cycling tracks will be developed in the area. He promised a new grand arch will be constructed at Alkanur Junction. The arch will be a gateway to Karimnagar.

Ministers Koppula Eshwar, Gangula Kamalakar, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, MLAs Ravi Shankar and Rasamayi Balakishan and others participated in the inauguration ceremony.