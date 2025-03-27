KTR’s ‘30% commission’ comments against Bhatti create furore in House

Hyderabad: The BRS leader KT Rama Rao’s 30 per cent commission comments against Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka created a furore in the Assembly. While Bhatti Vikramarka warned the Opposition members, the BRS leaders staged a walkout from the House and took up protest at the entry point of the Assembly.

When the BRS member Palla Rajeshwar Reddy was speaking, the BRS leader KTR urged the Speaker to check the Assembly records how many times the ministers had intervened? “Don’t know why ministers are over enthusiastic. We as Opposition bring the issues,” said KTR. He said that their MLA had said that a 30 per cent commission was sought from the contractors to get their bills cleared.

Responding to this, Bhatti Vikramarka said, “We expected KTR to speak with decency when he spoke about the essence of democracy. The BRS member’s comments on Abhaya Hastam advertisements were misleading. We thought of giving Rs 1 lakh assistance to the IAS aspirants. Is it not a blanket statement to misguide the House? Because of huge loans of the BRS government, the contractors were not getting their bills and you should apologise to the people.” He said, “We have come into politics with a responsibility. Not like you who have destroyed the State with misdeeds. It is good if the members speak with caution (ollu deggara pettukoni matladite manchidi).” Objecting to this, the BRS members staged a walkout demanding an apology by the Minister.

The Panel Speaker R Prakash Reddy urged the members to have patience. Referring to KTR, the panel Speaker said, “Whatever you said was unparliamentary and the House was disturbed with your comments. If there is an unparliamentary word it will be definitely deleted.” He announced that the comments made by KTR will be expunged from the records.