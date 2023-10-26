Laxman condemns attack on BJP candidate by BRS MLA

Hyderabad: BJP Parliamentary board member Dr K Laxman on Wednesday condemned the physical attack by Quthbullapur MLA, KP Vivekanand, on BJP candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud. Laxman said that the BRS party was losing locally and in the State and were attacking the BJP leaders because they were unable to answer due to the fear of defeat.

The BRS leaders are mentally accepting defeat. “Attacking a candidate of a national party is inhumane and is not good for democracy. This is the culmination of attacks by the ruling party leaders,” said Laxman.

“How can the BRS candidate attack while media live was going on. Attacking TRS leaders and legislators without being able to answer them has become a routine affair. We demand that cases be registered against the local legislator and his followers and ensure they are arrested,” said Laxman.