  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Laxman condemns attack on BJP candidate by BRS MLA

Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman
x

Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman 

Highlights

Hyderabad: BJP Parliamentary board member Dr K Laxman on Wednesday condemned the physical attack by Quthbullapur MLA, KP Vivekanand, on BJP candidate...

Hyderabad: BJP Parliamentary board member Dr K Laxman on Wednesday condemned the physical attack by Quthbullapur MLA, KP Vivekanand, on BJP candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud. Laxman said that the BRS party was losing locally and in the State and were attacking the BJP leaders because they were unable to answer due to the fear of defeat.

The BRS leaders are mentally accepting defeat. “Attacking a candidate of a national party is inhumane and is not good for democracy. This is the culmination of attacks by the ruling party leaders,” said Laxman.

“How can the BRS candidate attack while media live was going on. Attacking TRS leaders and legislators without being able to answer them has become a routine affair. We demand that cases be registered against the local legislator and his followers and ensure they are arrested,” said Laxman.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X