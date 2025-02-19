Live
- Six killed in horrific road accident in Jharkhand's Giridih
- Telangana: New Ration Cards to Be Issued, First Batch of One Lakh Cards Set for Distribution
- ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Streaming Details, Broadcast Channels, and Where to Watch Live
- Number of active companies registered in India crosses 18.17 lakh in January
- Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar visits Rohtas to review developmental work
- First Bharat Gaurav Train to Chardham
- KCR Visits Passport Office for Renewal, Likely to Travel to US Soon
- India-focused offshore funds, ETFs clock record net inflow of $23.4 billion in 2024
- Maha Politics over Mahakumbh. Rahul to visit Pratsgraj
- Bengaluru Man Wins ₹65,000 Compensation Over Delayed Movie Start Due to Ads
Just In
Left parties demand revision of Union budget
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a protest in Gadwal, demanding an immediate revision of the recently presented Union Budget
Gadwal: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a protest in Gadwal, demanding an immediate revision of the recently presented Union Budget. The protest took place at YSR Chowrasta near the old bus stand under the leadership of CPI(M) district secretary A Venkataswamy and CPI district committee member Ashanna.
Addressing the gathering, the leaders accused the central government of favouring corporate interests over the welfare of common citizens. They criticised the reduction of corporate taxes from 22% to 15%, while essential goods for the poor and middle-class families are heavily taxed. The left leaders alleged that the government was neglecting farmers and workers—who are the true wealth creators—while offering tax concessions to large corporations.
The leaders pledged that left parties would continue their fight until the budget is revised to address the needs of the common people.