Left parties demand revision of Union budget

Gadwal: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a protest in Gadwal, demanding an immediate revision of the recently presented Union Budget. The protest took place at YSR Chowrasta near the old bus stand under the leadership of CPI(M) district secretary A Venkataswamy and CPI district committee member Ashanna.

Addressing the gathering, the leaders accused the central government of favouring corporate interests over the welfare of common citizens. They criticised the reduction of corporate taxes from 22% to 15%, while essential goods for the poor and middle-class families are heavily taxed. The left leaders alleged that the government was neglecting farmers and workers—who are the true wealth creators—while offering tax concessions to large corporations.

The leaders pledged that left parties would continue their fight until the budget is revised to address the needs of the common people.