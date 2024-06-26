Let's clean our Town, ourselves Municipal Chairman Chinna Devanna

Gadwal: The chairman's visit to the wards in Aija Municipality is unprecedented among the 144 municipalities in the state.

The tour has been going on for the last four and a half years since he was elected as the chairman . Every day morning he went on walk with work force through the wards in Ieeja town.

The working style is seeing what it would be like if the government gave power to the struggling farmer.

Morning Walk in 13th Ward Rangu peta and Santa Bazar Areas Today...

Municipal Chairman Mr. G. Chinna Devanna visited the 13th Ward Rangu peta and Santa Bazar areas of Ieeja Municipality in Jogulamba Gadwal District at 6:00 am today. During his visit, he engaged with residents to understand various issues they face.

1. Interaction with Residents :

- Mr. Devanna spoke to the people in the ward to gather feedback on local problems.

- Residents highlighted issues related to street lights, black connections, and sanitation.

2. Immediate Addressal of Issues : Mr. Devanna instructed municipal staff to address the problems of street lighting and sanitation promptly.

- He emphasized the importance of timely maintenance and repairs to ensure better living conditions for the residents.

3. Commitment to Regular Monitoring :

- The Municipal Chairman assured residents of regular monitoring and follow-up to ensure that the issues are resolved efficiently.

- He encouraged residents to report any future problems to the municipal authorities for swift action.

This visit reflects the proactive approach of the municipal authorities in addressing local issues and improving the quality of life for the residents of Ieeja Municipality.

When local residents informed the chairman about traffic issues on Road near Sri Chaitanya School, immediate action was taken. The trees causing the obstruction were promptly removed using a JCB.

Additionally, concerns were raised about a leaking black pipeline in front of Maddileti Swamy temple, causing water to flow onto the road. The chairman instructed the line men to repair the leakage without delay.

During the inspection, it was noted that the old library building, currently unused, is partially dilapidated. The chairman announced plans to repair the building and repurpose it for the management of the municipality office.

These actions highlight the chairman's responsiveness to community concerns and commitment to addressing infrastructure issues promptly for the benefit of residents in Ieeja Municipality of Jogulamba Gadwal District.