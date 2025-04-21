Lightning Strike Kills 25 Sheep in Gopalpet: MLA Megha Reddy Promises Government Support

Mahabubnagar: In a tragic turn of events, 25 sheep were killed on the spot after a lightning strike hit two villages in Gopalpet Mandal on Monday. The sudden unseasonal rainfall, accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds, caused panic in Lakshmidevipalli and Chakali Palli villages.

The sheep belonged to Vishwanatham of Lakshmidevipalli and Boya Ramulu of Chakali Palli. The lightning strike left both families devastated, as their livestock formed a crucial part of their livelihood.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Vanaparthi MLA Thudi Megha Reddy promptly swung into action. He contacted the District Animal Husbandry Officer and the local Tahsildar, urging immediate assessment and relief measures.

The MLA personally visited the affected sites and interacted with the grief-stricken shepherd families. He assured them that the government would extend all possible support to compensate for their loss. Megha Reddy instructed officials to process aid swiftly and ensure no family is left helpless.

Speaking to the media, he also urged farmers to remain alert during unseasonal rains. "Even if the paddy is wet, procurement centers will still purchase it. Farmers need not worry," he assured.

The unexpected rains have once again highlighted the vulnerability of rural communities to extreme weather events, drawing attention to the need for robust disaster preparedness and timely government intervention.