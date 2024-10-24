Locals frightened as tiger on prowl

ADILABAD: Forest officials have confirmed that a tiger is roaming in the Vajjar and Chintaguda forests in Boath mandal of Adilabad district.

On Tuesday, the Forest department officials went to the Vajjar forests in the afternoon to find out that the tiger was seen near the huts. It is reported that forest department officials along with some nearby villagers also came back after seeing the big tiger. Asked for an explanation from the Forest department officials regarding the movement of the big tiger, they said that it is true that the tiger is roaming in the nearby areas of Vajjar and Chintaguda Gutta.

People of the villages around Aya are advised to be alert. At this time tigers from Tippeshwar Reserve to Qawwal Reserve pass through Bhimpur, Tansi, Talamadugu, Bazarhatnur, both, Neredigonda mandals to reach Pembi and Mamada forests for mating. But now, with the loss of forests, increase in agricultural land and residential areas, unfavorable environment for tigers to roam freely, and the four-lane national highway becoming a barrier, tigers come and go from Tippeshwar Sanctuary to both area every year at this time.