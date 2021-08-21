  • Menu
Lotus Pond: New Attraction in the City, Minister & Visitors Mesmerized

In Banjarahills Road No 12, MLA Colony, GHMC has landscaped Lotus Pond Park. They have added electric lights, floating islands, aerators, benches with colourful walls; all of these add charm to the park. Minister KTR, who is the cabinet Minister for IT, E&C, MA&UD along with the visitors are mesmerized by the scenery here. This Friday, he has tweeted that more number of ponds in the city, should look mesmerizing as this one.



