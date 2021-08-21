Lotus Pond: New Attraction in the City, Minister & Visitors Mesmerized

In Banjarahills Road No 12, MLA Colony, GHMC has landscaped Lotus Pond Park. They have added electric lights, floating islands, aerators, benches with colourful walls; all of these add charm to the park. Minister KTR, who is the cabinet Minister for IT, E&C, MA&UD along with the visitors are mesmerized by the scenery here. This Friday, he has tweeted that more number of ponds in the city, should look mesmerizing as this one.





Great job 👍 need many more of these https://t.co/ZPyEdSAaus — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 20, 2021



