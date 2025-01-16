Maintain transparency in beneficiary selection: CS to Collectors

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Wednesday directed the District Collectors to maintain transparency in the selection of beneficiaries of Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa, ration cards, and Indiramma House Schemes, and the eligible beneficiaries should be selected effectively through Gram Sabhas starting from January 21.

The Chief Secretary directed the District Collectors to get the list of beneficiaries of the four schemes. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would be launching Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa, ration cards, and Indiramma House Schemes on January 26. A teleconference was held with the District Collectors on Wednesday, and the appropriate action was reviewed.

Speaking on the occasion, CS Santhi Kumari clarified that no mistake should be allowed in the selection of beneficiaries for these four ambitious schemes. She directed that all these schemes should be taken up with full force to ensure that only the truly deserving ones get them. The details of the lands related to the Rythu Bharosa have been sent to the Agriculture department through the Revenue department, and the uncultivable lands should be inspected at the field level. She ordered that joint visits should be conducted and the details of the uncultivable lands should be displayed in the Gram Sabhas, read out, and approved.

Regarding the Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa, the list of landless agricultural labourers who have worked for at least 20 days under the Employment Guarantee Scheme should be announced in the Gram Sabhas and approved. The draft list of beneficiaries prepared for the sanction of ration cards should be approved in the Gram Sabhas. Similarly, she said that the draft list of beneficiaries should be displayed in the villages in accordance with the guidelines issued by the government regarding the sanction of Indiramma houses.

In rural areas, meetings should be held at the level of gram panchayats and in urban areas at the level of wards. Since the number of beneficiaries was high in GHMC, the GHMC Commissioner was instructed to pay special attention to the selection of beneficiary lists, data entry, and field-level verification.

The CS appreciated the special attention given by the District Collectors on field-level observation, formation of special teams, preparation of draft lists, and data entry arrangements regarding these four schemes. CS Santhi Kumari instructed the concerned secretaries to monitor the implementation of these four schemes in accordance with the action plan prepared for their implementation.