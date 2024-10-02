Major Drug Bust: Inter-State Drug Peddlers Nabbed in Hyderabad

In a significant operation, the Commissioner’s Task Force, South West Zone Team, apprehended four inter-state drug peddlers in Hyderabad, leading to the seizure of narcotics valued at a staggering ₹30 lakhs (30,00,000 INR). The operation was conducted in the limits of Habeeb Nagar and Asif Nagar police stations.

Case Synopsis

Case No. I: Habeeb Nagar Police Station

On the evening of September 30, 2024, acting on credible information, officers nabbed three individuals in a drug deal gone awry near Ravindra Bharathi School in Mallepally. The operatives seized *144.72 grams of Ogiveed Ganja (Organic Ganja)* and *four cell phones* from the suspects, valued together at ₹10 lakhs (10,00,000 INR).

The arrested have been identified as:

- *Syed Abdullah* (32), an artificial jewelry businessman from Mallepally, Hyderabad, who is allegedly a ganja peddler.

- *Anas Ahmed Shaikh* (24), a senior associate at a BPO, hailing from Govandi, Mumbai, and another ganja peddler.

- *Irfan Raju Shaikh @ Siddique* (20), a hotel management student from Dharave, Maharashtra, noted as the ganja supplier.

The investigation revealed that Abdullah was addicted to ganja and had sought purchases from Dhoolpet before contacting Anas to procure Ogiveed Ganja. Anas, alongside his associate Irfan, arrived in Hyderabad to deliver the drugs, unaware that a police operation was in place.

Case No. II: Asif Nagar Police Station

In a separate incident, the Task Force seized *2 kg of weed/hash oil* and a cell phone from *Hantal Gobardhan @ Govardhan*, a 32-year-old farmer from Malkangiri, Odisha. The total worth of this seizure is estimated at ₹20 lakhs (20,00,000 INR).

Govardhan had been working for five years with a supplier named Manoj in Odisha, tasked with delivering narcotics to clients in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. On his most recent delivery, he was intercepted by police at a vehicle check near Sai Baba Temple in Gudimalkapur, Hyderabad.

Key Figures in the Operation

The arrests took place under the supervision of Sri G. Chandra Mohan, IPS, Dy. Commissioner of Police, South West Zone, and Sri Ande Srinivasa Rao, Additional Dy. Commissioner of Police. The operation was executed by Inspectors of Police S. Bala Swamy and G. Venkateshwarlu, along with their teams.

This operation underscores the continued efforts of Hyderabad police to combat drug trafficking and maintain public safety, reinforcing a zero-tolerance policy against illegal narcotics in the region.