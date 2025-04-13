Mallu Ravi slams BRS, BJP for spreading malicious lies

Hyderabad: Kancha Gachibowli, Mallu Ravi, Congress, Land Dispute, Telangana, Supreme Court.The MP highlighted that the Congress-led State government is committed to preserving the region’s historical rock formations—such as the Mushroom Rock—and is developing an eco-friendly park in the area without disturbing the natural environment.

In his letter submitted to Chandra Prakash Goyal, member of the Central Empowered Committee, at his residence in Delhi, requested the Committee to present the factual status of the land before the Supreme Court in the interest of truth, justice, and public welfare. Mallu Ravi strongly condemned the politically motivated and baseless allegations being propagated by leaders of the BRS and BJP, falsely claiming the land to be forest land and accusing the government of unauthorised development. He emphasised that such misinformation is aimed at tarnishing the image of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is working diligently for the State’s holistic development.

The MP also expressed concern that a section of the intellectual community is being misled by deceptive campaigns circulating on social media, especially those orchestrated by BJP leaders.

He welcomed the fact that the Empowered Committee has physically visited the site and assessed the situation on the ground.