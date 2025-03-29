Live
- BJP ST Morcha gives call for ‘Chalo Mulugu Venkatapur’
- Musk’s AI Startup xAI Acquires Social Media Platform X
- Tummala urges officials to ensure adequate seed reserves for monsoon
- Vizianagaram tops in TB diagnosis in India
- VPA achieves highest annual throughput
- District admin to actively support industrial units
- Core branch faculty can teach emerging courses: AICTE
- Cyberabad police introduces online process for loudspeaker licences
- TGMC books cases against 14 RMPs
- GAT-2025 to be held at 42 centres
Man arrested for attempted gold fraud
Highlights
Suryapet: A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested in Nemmikal village, Athmakur (S) mandal in the district on Friday after attempting to lure a homeowner with a fake offer to sell gold at a low price. Suspicious of the deal, the homeowner promptly informed the police. Upon investigation, the gold was confirmed to be fake.
The accused was taken into custody and shifted to the police station for further questioning. Local villagers and authorities identified the counterfeit gold during the probe.
