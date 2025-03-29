Man arrested for attempted gold fraud

Suryapet: A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested in Nemmikal village, Athmakur (S) mandal in the district on Friday after attempting to lure a homeowner with a fake offer to sell gold at a low price. Suspicious of the deal, the homeowner promptly informed the police. Upon investigation, the gold was confirmed to be fake.

The accused was taken into custody and shifted to the police station for further questioning. Local villagers and authorities identified the counterfeit gold during the probe.