Man imprisoned for making a hoax bomb call

Hyderabad: A man who made a hoax bomb threat call to the police control room was sentenced to 18-day imprisonment by the court.

Mohd Akbar Khan, a resident of Santoshnagar in old city called up the PCR at around 10 pm on Tuesday and told a bomb was kept near I S Sadan in Saidabad. The bomb Disposal and Detection Squad rushed to the spot and conducted a search for around two hours before declaring it a hoax.

A case was booked at Saidabad police station under Section 182, 186 IPC and 70(b) City Police Act.

The police later found the call was made from Santoshnagar and tracked down Akbar Khan. He was arrested early on Wednesday and was produced before the court.

The court after hearing the case sentenced him to 18-day jail term. He was shifted to Central Prison Chanchalguda.