Man posing as priest flees with gold, silver ornaments in Hyderabad

A man posing as priest made away with gold and silver ornaments here at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. The incident occurred on July 31 but came to light on August 3 when the woman approached the police.



Getting into details, the accused introduced himself as a priest to a woman, residing on road no. 14 in Banjara Hills. The woman believed the accused when the latter said that he was living in the same neighbourhood.

He later asked her mango leaves for 'puja' and told her she would get a good fortune if the idols of god are decorated with the gold and silver ornaments. Believing the accused, the woman handed over the ornaments worth Rs 2.90 lakh.

The accused took the ornaments and told her he would be back with ornaments in while after 'puja'. However, he did not return. Three days later, the victim approached the police after her phone calls to the priest were not answered. The police registered a case and launched investigation.