Man sentenced to life in POCSO case

A local court on Wednesday sentenced a man involved in a POCSO case to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000.

Hyderabad: A local court on Wednesday sentenced a man involved in a POCSO case to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000. He was convicted of raping a girl, resulting in a four-month pregnancy in 2020.

The convict, Boggula Sailu (54), a native of Nizamabad, was sentenced to ‘rigorous imprisonment for life’. The sexual assault case was registered at the Bowenpally police station under the charges of 376(2) (3) (n) 506 under the Indian Penal Code and 5(l)R/W6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The order was passed by T Anitha, the XII additional metropolitan sessions judge at the Nampally Sessions Court.

The police registered a case, and the investigating officer, C Anjaiah, filed a charge sheet before the court. After hearing the case, the court sentenced Sailu to life imprisonment and imposed a fine.

