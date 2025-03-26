"Medical Profession is the Noblest of All, Students Must Uphold Discipline and Compassion" – Ganta Kavitha Devi

Live
Gadwal: District Legal Services Authority Secretary Ganta Kavitha Devi emphasized that the medical profession is the noblest of all professions while addressing medical students at a Legal Awareness Seminar held at the Government Medical College in Gadwal on Wednesday.
Speaking as the chief guest, she advised medical students to stay disciplined and avoid bad habits, including drug addiction. She urged them to work hard to achieve their goals and dedicate themselves to their studies.
She also highlighted the importance of patience and compassion in the medical field, encouraging students to treat patients with kindness and empathy, taking inspiration from Mother Teresa. She stressed that medical students should cultivate a spirit of service, study diligently, and bring pride to their parents and college through their achievements.