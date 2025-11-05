‘Midday Meal’ prog launched for jr college students

Hans News Service

Palvoncha (Kothagudem)

Legislator from Kothagudem Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao on Tuesday launched a midday meal programme for students of the Government Junior College in Palvoncha. The initiative has been taken up by the Shyamala Gopalan Education Foundation to support underprivileged students.

The programme was inaugurated at the college in the presence of Nalla Suresh Reddy, founder of the Shyamala Gopalan Education Foundation, and Sabir Pasha, CPI district secretary. Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Reddy said the foundation had already distributed uniforms to 250 students and would provide midday meals to nearly 450 students throughout the academic year.

He noted that the initiative began after the college staff brought to the foundation’s attention the poor nutritional condition of several students, many of whom were unable to afford healthy meals. “Several students were either eating junk food as snacks or managing with just a glass of water during lunch hours. Hence, we decided to step in and provide them with nutritious meals,” Suresh Reddy said.

He added that healthy food plays a crucial role in students’ growth and learning, and the foundation plans to continue the programme in the coming academic years as well.