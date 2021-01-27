Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao assures Thorrur development

Thorrur (Mahabubabad): Thorrur municipality will be developed as a model one in the State, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. The Minister, who inaugurated Palle Prakruthi Vanam and Yathiraja Rao Memorial Park, besides taking part in several other developmental programmes here on Wednesday, stated that funds were no constraint to ensure facilities in Thorrur town. He said MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao had promised to allocate more funds for the development of Thorrur Municipality.

"Efforts are on to allocate Rs 50 lakh for each ward in the municipality, so that to ensure the development of the town," Errabelli said. Even though the State's economy was in doldrums due to the impact of coronavirus lockdown, the government continued its welfare programmes, the Minister said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao assured irrigation facility with the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), he said. KCR also ensured drinking water to all the households in the State by taking up Mission Bhagiratha programme with an estimated cost of Rs 45,000 crore, Errabelli said.

On the occasion, the Minister released bottled drinking water of Mission Bhagiratha. District Collector VP Gautham, Additional Collector Abhilash Abhinav, Municipal Chairman Ramachandraiah, Commissioner Gunde Babu, MPP Anjaiah and ZPTC Srinivas were among others present.