Minister unveils many devpt progs in Mancherial

Mancherial: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the government is dedicated to public welfare. On Sunday, in Laksettipet Mandal, a 30-bed Community Health Center was inaugurated by him along with by Ministers Damodar Rajanarasimha, Jupally Krishna Rao, and Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

“The Laksettipet center was built with Rs 8.5 crore in government funds and Rs 1 crore from Singareni. Efforts are underway to deliver faster, better healthcare services,” said Bhatti, on the day.

He noted that a government junior college and high school were established in the Mandal center using Rs 10.2 crore from CSR and DMFT funds.

He inspected classrooms, mid-day meals, and the school environment, interacting with students.

At Rebbanapalli village in Dandepally Mandal, foundation was laid for a solar power plant under this scheme. Bhatti announced that the plant would be built over four acres in Andugulapet (Velganur) at a cost of Rs 3 crore, with 90% as bank loans and 10% from village groups. It’s expected to generate 4,500–5,000 units/day and Rs 51 lakh annually.

In Narsingapur village, a 900-meter CC road was taken up with Rs 1.63 crore CSR funds. Four Panchayat buildings were initiated with Rs 80 lakh under MGNREGA, and four Anganwadi centers with Rs 48 lakh. At Lakshmipur village, Rs 1 crore was allotted under SC Special Development Fund for roads and drainage. At Chinagopalpur and Rally villages in Hajipur Mandal, Rs 2.5 crore under ST/SC development funds was invested in infrastructure.

At Vempalli and Pochampahad outskirts, a Rs 30 crore IT/Industrial Park is coming up over 212 acres. Bhatti stated the government aims to economically empower one crore women by disbursing interest-free loans worth Rs 20,000 crore annually, having already provided Rs 21,632 crore in the first year.“Interest-free loans for women’s groups are being disbursed from July 12–20 statewide,” said the Dy CM.