Minister unveils poster for ‘Skill Sprint’ training prog

Hyderabad: State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has announced a special internship programme titled ‘Skill Sprint’ jointly organised by T-Works and Young India Skills University. The initiative aims to enhance the skill sets of students and unemployed youth, bridging the gap between academia and industry. The poster for the programme was unveiled on Thursday at the Secretariat.

Sridhar Babu stated, “We are committed to transforming Telangana into a hub of skilled human resources. By narrowing the gap between educational institutions and industries, we are working towards equipping Telangana’s youth with job-ready skills tailored to industry requirements”.

The ‘Skill Sprint’ internship programme spans 90 days and provides targeted training in diverse fields, including Engineering, Robotics, Management, Sales, Business Development, and Marketing. Students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in these domains are eligible to participate.

The Minister emphasised that this programme would empower students to align their skills with industry demands, fostering innovation and self-reliance. Interested colleges and students are encouraged to contact the T-Works office or visit the official website, Yisu.in, for further details.