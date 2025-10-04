Minorities Commission’s ex-chairman condemns demolition of Waqf properties

Hyderabad: Former Chairman of the Telangana State Minorities Commission, Abid Rasool Khan, has strongly condemned the alleged illegal demolition of registered Waqf properties in Kodangal and the proposed razing of a historic religious site in Kosgi, Narayanpet district.

In a statement on Friday, Khan criticized what he described as unauthorized bulldozing of religious structures without adherence to the legal provisions outlined in the Waqf Act.

The statement listed multiple Waqf properties in Mahaboobnagar district that have either been demolished or are under threat, including Chilla Moula Ali in Ailavanpally, Chilla Mahboob Subhani across several hamlets, and several graveyards and dargahs in Kondangal. These properties are registered under official Waqf Gazette notifications and are protected under Sections 51, 52, and 91 of the Waqf Act, which mandate due legal process before any acquisition or demolition, he added.

Khan emphasized that courts have consistently upheld the sanctity of Waqf properties, ruling that they cannot be acquired or altered without following the prescribed legal framework. He expressed concern over the disregard for these rulings, citing the demolition of poor Muslim residents’ homes under the Musi Riverfront Development Project by HYDRAA as another instance of alleged injustice, where compensation and rehabilitation were reportedly denied.

He also highlighted a fresh case in Kosgi, where a 300-year-old Chilla of “Takia Achan Saheb” is reportedly facing demolition. A delegation from Kosgi met Khan to raise the issue, prompting him to call for immediate intervention and legal scrutiny.

Khan urged for highlighting these developments, stressing on creating public awareness and institutional accountability. He argues that the demolition of religious sites not only violates legal norms but also undermines the cultural and spiritual heritage of minority communities. The appeal comes amid growing tensions over land acquisition and urban development projects in Telangana. Abid Rasool Khan called for urgent attention from both the government and the public to prevent further erosion of protected Waqf properties.