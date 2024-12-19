Mitti Cafe run by PwDs pops up at RP Nilayam

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday inaugurated Mitti Café at Rashtrapati Nilayam, which is being run by persons with disabilities, and also reviewed the preparation for the upcoming Udyan Utsav that will be organised from December 29 on the premises.

Mitti Café has more than 50 outlets in different parts of the country, including one in the Supreme Court, Rashtrapati Bhavan, IIM Bangalore, and also in a few airports, including Mumbai. Now, it has been opened at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, and around 15-20 persons with disabilities will handle the café.

Highlighting the Mitti Café created by the MITTI Social Initiatives Foundation, Swati Dokania, director and COO, said that Mitti Café is a movement towards an inclusive society where everyone can thrive and contribute. The non-profit organisation has created sustainable livelihood opportunities for persons with disabilities and created awareness about disability through cafes, community meals, and skill development. It has created over 6,500 livelihoods and provided six million “Karuna Meals” to vulnerable communities. “More than just a café, it is a global movement for dignity, empowerment, and inclusion, with a mission to transform lives,” she added.

On Wednesday this café has been opened at Rashtrapati Nilayam. “Our team has provided hands-on training to a group of 15-20 individuals with disabilities, equipping them with the skills to effectively manage the café,” she added.

According to the Rashtrapati Nilayam officials, along with the café inaugural, a souvenir shop in the Visitor Facilitation Centre of Rashtrapati Nilayam was opened. The president also reviewed the upcoming Udyan Utsav, an event organised in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), Hyderabad, and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

The primary objective of the event is to celebrate nature and promote environmental conservation and sustainability through active public participation. In this 15-day event that will begin on December 29, people could make themselves aware of the innovation and technological development in agriculture and horticulture by visiting thematic stalls and participating in the workshops.

Apart from this, she also visited the compost unit on campus to witness the compost-making process and expressed hope that this composting unit will lead with an example by producing organic manure from the garden waste.