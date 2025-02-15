MLA Chittem Parnika Reddy Leads 286th Birth anniversary celebrations in Narayanpet, Pledges Development for Banjara Community

Narayanpet: The 286th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Santh Sevalal Maharaj witnessed grand celebrations on Saturday as the government officially organized Sant Shri Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti across various mandals under the Narayanpet constituency.

The event, held under the supervision of the Sevalal Jayanti Celebration Committee, saw enthusiastic participation from the community, with Narayanpet MLA Dr. Chittem Parnika Reddy attending as the chief guest.

The celebrations began with a massive rally in the Narayanpet district headquarters, organized by the state government in collaboration with the Sevalal Jayanti Celebration Committee. MLA Parnika Reddy actively took part in the rally, which showcased the rich cultural heritage of the Banjara community. Before the rally commenced, Narayanpet Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Ramachander Rao conducted special prayers at Barambavi and formally inaugurated the procession.

Following the rally, the MLA visited multiple locations to participate in Jayanti festivities, including Buddammari Tanda in Dhanwada mandal, Vattu Gundla Tanda in Damaragidda mandal, and several tandas in Koyilkonda mandal. In every location, she was warmly welcomed by the Banjara community, who expressed their gratitude for her support and presence. One of the most captivating moments of the celebrations was MLA Parnika Reddy’s participation in traditional Banjara dance performances. Dressed in vibrant Banjara attire, she joined Lambada and Banjara women in their cultural dance, adding to the festive atmosphere and drawing widespread appreciation from the attendees.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Parnika Reddy emphasized the importance of Sant Shri Sevalal Maharaj’s teachings, which continue to inspire and guide the Banjara community. She remarked that his wisdom and principles have played a crucial role in shaping the lives of tribals and steering them towards progress and unity. Extending her heartfelt wishes to the Banjara community on this auspicious occasion, she encouraged everyone to celebrate the event with joy and devotion. She assured the community that the Congress-led government remains dedicated to their welfare and upliftment.

In a strong statement, MLA Parnika Reddy criticized the previous government for neglecting tribal tandas over the past decade. She highlighted the lack of basic infrastructure in these settlements and pledged that, under the Congress government, significant improvements would be made. "We are committed to ensuring the overall development of the Banjara community. In the coming days, we will work towards providing essential facilities, improving connectivity, and uplifting the tandas in every possible way," she asserted.

The celebrations were attended by prominent Banjara leaders from different mandals, Congress party representatives, and a large number of community members, making the event a memorable tribute to the revered Sant Shri Sevalal Maharaj.