MLA performs puja for Indian Army

Nirmal: Seeking divine strength for the Indian Army, MLA Power Rama Rao Patel performed special prayers at the Gattu Maisamma Temple in Bhainsa town here on Sunday.

offered harathi to the goddess and prayed for power. Speaking on the occasion, he stated that under Operation Sindoor the Indian Army crushed terrorist groups in Pakistan showcasing India’s military strength to the world. He highlighted that two women led the operation, destroying terrorist bases and air force stations in Pakistan forcing the enemy nation into retreat. He warned Pakistan to change its ways stating that if the war continued for two more days Pakistan could be wiped off the world map.

“Despite Pakistan launching missiles and drones at border areas the Indian Army swiftly intercepted and destroyed them, proving India’s technological superiority,” he said, emphasising the army’s courage and strategic warfare left the world in awe, making India proud.