MLA releases fish seeds into water body
Nizamabad: MLA P Sudarshan Reddy emphasised on focusing on cultivating quality fish seeds to improve the livelihoods of fishermen and strengthen them economically.
As part of the Fishery Development Scheme for 2024-2025, with 100% subsidy, fish seeds are being released into ponds and reservoirs. On Tuesday, MLA Sudarshan Reddy, along with Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, released fish seeds into the Ashok Sagar tank in Janakampet, Edapally mandal. The event was attended by various officials and members of the Fishery Industrial Cooperative Society.
A total of 57,300 fish seeds were released into the pond. This year, 2.27 crore fish seeds are being released across the district. The MLA stressed the importance of checking the quality of fish seeds before releasing them and ensuring they meet the required standards. If there are any issues, they should be brought to the attention of the district officials immediately.
The MLA also mentioned efforts to install iron fencing around the Ashok Sagar tank and to remove water hyacinth that hinders fish cultivation. The programme was attended by various dignitaries, including State Urdu Academy Chairman Taher Bin Handan, Trainee Collector Sanket Kumar, Former MLC A Narsareddy, and Fisheries Department District Officer Anjaneya Swamy.