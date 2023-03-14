MLAs Poachgate: Supreme Court halts CBI probe

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Monday said the CBI should put on hold its investigation into the alleged criminal conspiracy behind an attempt to poach the BRS MLAs allegedly by the BJP, while hearing an appeal filed by the Telangana police against the High Court order in the matter.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and M M Sundresh orally observed that the CBI should not proceed with the matter, while listing the case for further hearing in July.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the Telangana police, vehemently opposed the transfer of probe to the CBI. The top court was informed that the case materials have not been handed over to the Central agency so far. The bench said it is making it very clear that the CBI probe should not continue the probe while the matter is sub judice.

Following this, Chief Ministers K Chandrasekhar Rao discussed the developments with the legal experts. The legal authorities said the government has now got enough time to counter CBI charges with proper evidence.

KCR also discussed the likely implications of the ED summoning his daughter and MLC K Kavitha for questioning on March 16 in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

It is being felt that the ED may question her for two days from March 16. Though KCR and BRS leaders claim that she was being victimised by the Centre and that she had done no wrong, the ED may not arrest her. At the same time, not to take any chance, all state leaders, MPs and BRS activists have been asked to stay put in Delhi till the weekend. The party is also in close contact with the AAP leaders so that it can take up massive protests not only across Telangana but also in Delhi in case the ED decides to arrest Kavitha on March 17.

IT Minister KTR, Health Minister T Harish Rao and other leaders and ministers will also be in Delhi to extend moral support to Kavitha and monitor the developments and coordinate in organising protests in the event of her arrest.