MLC Challa Venkataramireddy and MLA Vijayudu Extend Support to Ailing Parashuramudu in Tuppatrala

Gawal: Alampur constituency MLC Challa Venkataramireddy and MLA Vijayudu visited Parashuramudu, son of Tuppatrala Buddanna, in Tuppatrala village, Aija Mandal, to inquire about his health. Learning that Parashuramudu has been suffering from health issues for the past few months, the leaders met him at his residence, expressed their concern, and offered words of encouragement. They wished him a speedy recovery and assured their support.

Later, the leaders visited the residence of former ZPTC Eklaspuram Narasimhareddy in Aija town. There, they interacted with BRS party leaders, discussing various issues and challenges faced in the mandal and town. Several BRS party workers, public representatives, and local leaders participated in the meeting.