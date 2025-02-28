Live
Just In
MLC polls: BJP netas taken into custody
Khammam: A mild tension prevailed at Khammam on Thursday during the MLC polling. Clashes between the BJP and CPM leaders led to arrests of BJP leaders. A large number of leaders and activists from across the district, under the leadership of BJP Khammam district president Galla Satyanarayana, reached the polling stations in Khammam city and called upon voters to ensure their candidate for Khammam Nalgonda Warangal Teachers MLC constituency, Puli Sarvottam Reddy, wins with a large majority
The BJP action irked the TSUTF Union and a bitter altercation ensued. As the rivals allegedly attacked the PM, the BJP demanded an apology. Tempers flared and scuffles followed between BJP leaders and CPM leaders. Some tents at the site were pulled down during the clash. The police dispersed both the groups.
Galla Satyanarayana asked even as the CPM party’s related union teachers leaders had set up large flexi banners, how the police could tear down the flexisof BJP and tell them to leave.