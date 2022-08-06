Modi government keen on improving tourism sector in a big way: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy has said that the Centre is keen on improving the tourism sector in a big way by developing the road, rail, and air connectivity. It has already taken several initiatives in this direction.

He said this while inaugurating a two-day third edition of India's flagship conclave and exhibition for public transport, Prawaas 3.0, organised by the Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI) at Hitex, Madhapur, here.

Reddy. who is also the Minister for Development of the North-eastern Region (DoNER), said there were a lot of opportunities in the tourism sector across the country, including the North Eastern States and urged them to invest in it.

He said earlier the North-East was known for its insurgency and blockade agitations. but today barring Nagaland, other States were peaceful. "More than 6,000 people shunned arms and joined the mainstream under the Modi government. To improve road connectivity, the Centre has spent about Rs 80,000 crore and Rs 50,000 crore would invest in the same area in the coming days". Till 2014 there were only 64 airports in the country, but during the last eight years, 54 new airports have been added taking the total to 118. He said the Centre is planning to build 100 airports, besides 21 new green airports in four years. This will lead to further development of tourism in the country.

He said the G-20 Countries' conference which was held all along in other countries this time will be held in India from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023 in different parts of the country which is bound to increase tourism.

As part of the G20, a tour and travellers' conference will also be held. More than 400 international delegates from G-20 countries will be participating, he said.

Reddy said it was unfortunate that there were no basic amenities, like toilets and shops, at the tourist destinations till now. But the Centre has decided to create basic amenities, like toilets, souvenir shops and others, on a war footing. That apart, the Centre has also asked all petrol pumps, especially on highways, to provide clean toilets and amenities for the public. He said the government was planning to set up tourist offices all over the country and abroad. He assured to resolve the problems of the tourism industry after meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Secunderabad MP asked people to join the Har Ghar Tiranga movement as part of 'Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav'.