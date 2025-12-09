MoUs worth Rs 2.43L cr inked on Global Summit’s first day

Hyderabad: The Telangana government signed investment agreements totalling Rs 2.43 lakh crore on the first day of the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 on Monday. These investment proposals spanned diverse sectors including deeptech, green energy, power, film, media and aerospace.

“The Telangana Rising Global Summit delivered an economic declaration on its opening day, formalizing over 35 major agreements that totalled approximately Rs 2.43 lakh crore in investment commitments. This capital influx, secured across critical, future-ready sectors, validates Telangana’s strategic Vision 2047 and its accelerated path toward becoming a national economic powerhouse,” an official statement said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said: “We are now pivoting entirely to execution, ensuring every rupee of these investments translates into high-quality jobs, world-class infrastructure, and a future where Telangana leads India's economic journey".

Of the total investments, deep tech, Future City and core infrastructure accounted for Rs 1,04,000 crore. This cornerstone investment cluster accounts for over half of the Day 1 total, focusing on the next-generation urban and digital infrastructure, the statement added.

Among the major investments, Brookfield / Axis Ventures Pvt Ltd consortium would set up a Global Deep Tech Innovation City with an investment of Rs 75,000 crore. In sustainable urban development, Vin Group formalized its Rs 27,000 crore pledge toward integrated projects, covering next-generation renewable energy, advanced EV infrastructure, and smart urban planning. The SIDBI Startup Fund of Funds confirmed a Rs1,000 crore injection of critical seed capital for local ventures. This was complemented by the World Trade Center Future City’s Rs 1,000 crore commitment for a futuristic 'Walk to Work' innovation hub.

In renewable energy transition & power security segments, agreements were signed for Rs 39,700 Crore investments. In solar & wind mega projects, the single largest energy deal came from Evren / Axis Energy with a commitment of Rs 31,500 Crore, allocated entirely to scaling up solar and wind energy projects.

City-based infrastructure major MEIL Group committed Rs 8,000 Crore to a diversified portfolio including solar power plants, vital pumped storage systems for grid stability, and advanced EV projects.

The state attracted Rs 19,350 crore investment proposals in aerospace, defence, and logistics segments. GMR Group sealed its Rs 15,000 crore expansion for the aerospace/aviation sector, significantly boosting MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) capabilities and cargo infrastructure.

In precision defence manufacturing, the defence segment secured nearly Rs 5,000 crore in MoUs, led by Apollo Microsystems Ltd (Rs 1,500 crore).

Seetharam Spinners committed Rs 3,000 crore for an integrated textile unit, while the Solapur Telangana Textile Association and Genius Filters will invest over Rs 960 crore, boosting the power-loom and technical textile sectors.