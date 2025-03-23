MP DK Aruna Pays Floral Tributes to Dr. Sarveshwar Reddy in Garlapadu

Garlapadu (Daroor Mandal), Gadwal District: MP DK Aruna visited Garlapadu village in Daroor Mandal as part of her tour and extended her condolences to the family of Dr. Sarveshwar Reddy, son of Dharmareddy, who recently passed away due to health issues.

Upon learning about the unfortunate demise, MP DK Aruna personally met Dharmareddy and his family members to offer her support during this difficult time. She consoled the grieving family and assured them of her presence in their time of sorrow.

Later, accompanied by key party leaders, MP DK Aruna paid tribute to Dr. Sarveshwar Reddy by offering floral wreaths to his portrait. Expressing deep sorrow over his passing, she described his death as a great loss.

“Dr. Sarveshwar Reddy’s demise is truly unfortunate. I pray for his soul to rest in peace,” MP DK Aruna stated.

The visit reflected the MP’s compassionate gesture toward the bereaved family and highlighted the solidarity of political leaders in times of personal loss.