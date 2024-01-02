  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

MP Santosh participates in Green India Challenge prog

MP Santosh participates in Green India Challenge prog
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: BRS Rajya Sabha Member Santosh Kumar participated in the Green India Challenge and planted saplings at Banjara Hills Park on the occasion...

Hyderabad: BRS Rajya Sabha Member Santosh Kumar participated in the Green India Challenge and planted saplings at Banjara Hills Park on the occasion ofNew Year. MP Santosh Kumar expressed his commitment to the cause and stated that they will continue the tradition of the Green India Challenge. He emphasized the need for everyone to plant saplings on various occasions, including birthdays, to contribute towards a greener and healthier environment.

The co-founder of the Green India Challenge, Karunakar, Raghava and other members were present during the sapling planting programme. The chosen saplings,banian, Ravii, silver oak, are known for their fast growth and ability to provide shade and shelter to various species of birds and animals. The Green India Challenge has gained significant momentum since its inception and has seen the participation of several celebrities, politicians, and general public across the country. It aims to create an eco-friendly and sustainable environment for future generations.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X