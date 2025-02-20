  • Menu
Mulugu Police Crack Down on Drug Sales with Special Inspections

Mulugu: Police and narcotics officials have intensified their surveillance on drug sales in several mandals of the district. Special inspections were conducted in Venkatapuram, Wajedu, and Eturnagaram to curb the illegal trade of narcotic substances.

As part of this crackdown, teams of police officers, along with narcotics department personnel, carried out searches in key locations. Sniffer dogs were also deployed to aid in identifying and seizing any banned substances. Authorities have stated that these inspections will continue as part of their efforts to eliminate drug peddling in the region.

The police have urged the public to report any suspicious activities related to drug sales, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring a drug-free environment. Further details on arrests or seizures, if any, are yet to be disclosed.

