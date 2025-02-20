Live
- Indian Institute of Science inks deal for research on AI for eyecare
- Telangana Assembly Special Sessions from March 1, Focus on SC Categorization and BC Reservations
- CSRK Prasad takes charge as V-C of JNTU-K
- KIMS hands over CCTV surveillance unit to police
- Appoint Dalit MLA as Leader of Opposition: Maliwal to Kejriwal
- German delegation praises natural farming practices
- Gopi T, Ashwini return to New Delhi Marathon
- 1 km boating facility in Kadiyapulanka on cards
- Pay attention to law and order: Sisodia asks BJP
- Former CM KCR to Hold Meeting with BRS Leaders Today
Just In
Mulugu Police Crack Down on Drug Sales with Special Inspections
Mulugu: Police and narcotics officials have intensified their surveillance on drug sales in several mandals of the district. Special inspections were...
Mulugu: Police and narcotics officials have intensified their surveillance on drug sales in several mandals of the district. Special inspections were conducted in Venkatapuram, Wajedu, and Eturnagaram to curb the illegal trade of narcotic substances.
As part of this crackdown, teams of police officers, along with narcotics department personnel, carried out searches in key locations. Sniffer dogs were also deployed to aid in identifying and seizing any banned substances. Authorities have stated that these inspections will continue as part of their efforts to eliminate drug peddling in the region.
The police have urged the public to report any suspicious activities related to drug sales, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring a drug-free environment. Further details on arrests or seizures, if any, are yet to be disclosed.