Munnuru Kapus should progress in all fields: Bandi

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that Munnuru Kapus should work unitedly and move forward in all fields.

The Telangana Munnuru Kapu Sangam state branch leaders felicitated Union Minister Bandi Sanjay and ex minister and MLA Gangula Kamalakar at the Mahashakti temple in Chaitanyapuri on Monday marking Dasara festival.

Speaking on the occasion, Bandi Sanjay said that Munnuru Kapus should work towards the unity of Munnur Kapus without any political affiliation. MLA Kamalakar said that Munnur Kapus should contribute to the development of the community and unity for the welfare of the people.

Munnuru Kapu Sangam Telangana State president Putta Purushottam Patel, State executive presidents Challa Harishankar Patel, Bukka Venu Gopal Patel, district president Bomma Radhakrishna Patel, general secretary Naluvala Ravinder Patel, State vice president Kanakam Amar Babu Patel and others were present.