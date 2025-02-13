‘Musalla’ prayer rugs from Madina a Ramzan time big hit with the devout

Hyderabad: As the holy month of Ramzan approaches, the demand for prayer rugs, known as ‘Musalla,’ surges across Hyderabad. This age-old tradition, observed in Muslim-majority regions worldwide, sees families and mosques adorning their spaces with fresh carpets and prayer mats in preparation for the sacred month. Among the most sought-after are the distinctive prayer mats from the Riyadh-ul-Jannah area of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina, which continue to captivate the devout.

In the weeks leading up to Ramzan, the city’s bustling markets transform into vibrant hubs of spiritual commerce. Shops and bazaars brim with Musallas in a dazzling array of colours, patterns, and textures, drawing eager customers searching for the perfect mat for their prayers. Many individuals also purchase these rugs for charitable purposes, donating them to mosques in memory of departed loved ones. Prayer rugs are an essential element of Islamic worship, and today, Hyderabad offers devotees access to exquisite varieties from across the world. Thick, velvety, and intricately woven mats—resembling those found in the holy mosques of Mecca and Madina—are highly preferred. The city imports premium Musallas from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, and Belgium, catering to diverse tastes and budgets. Mohammad Ilyas Bukhari, Managing Director of Hyderabad’s 120-year-old Mohammed Cap Mart, attests to the soaring demand. “About 20 days before Ramzan, we witness a significant uptick in the sale of prayer rugs.

The ones found in the Riyadh-ul-Jannah area of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina are particularly popular and come in three different colors,” he shares. His establishment takes pride in curating an exquisite collection of rugs and carpets to welcome the holy month.

In Hyderabad, prayer mats also hold deep sentimental value. Many families place them in mosques to honor deceased relatives, while newlyweds often receive a prayer mat and a Quran as their first wedding gifts—a symbolic gesture of faith and commitment.

Musallas come in a variety of textures, including silk, wool, nylon, and polyester, and feature intricate hand-woven designs alongside modern machine-made patterns. Some carpets are masterpieces of skilled craftsmanship, showcasing traditional motifs with meticulous artistry. However, these premium rugs are not readily available in local markets and are sourced from specialized manufacturers.

Beyond their aesthetic appeal, prayer rugs also offer practical benefits. Apart from enhancing the spiritual atmosphere, they provide comfort and insulation, especially in cold or hard-floored spaces.

The cost of Musallas varies widely based on origin and craftsmanship. Machine-made local and Belgian prayer mats are budget-friendly, with a roll for 10 worshippers priced at Rs 5,000, while a larger roll accommodating 50 worshippers starts at Rs 15,000. Turkish prayer mats are available for up to Rs 5,000, whereas hand-woven Kashmiri Musallas, renowned for their craftsmanship, start at Rs 20,000 and can reach a staggering Rs 5 lakh. The Iranian and Saudi Arabian varieties remain among the most sought-after imported products.

As the holy month draws near, businesses offer discounts on both locally crafted and imported prayer rugs, making them accessible to mosques and individuals alike. The renewed demand reflects the deep spiritual significance of Ramzan, as Muslims prepare their homes and prayer spaces with devotion and reverence.

With a blend of tradition, craftsmanship, and faith, the timeless practice of acquiring a new Musalla continues to thrive, bridging generations and reinforcing the spiritual essence of Ramzan.