Musi river in spate after heavy rains
The river’s surge reached the low-level bridge in Valigonda mandal
Valigonda (Yadadri-Bhongir): Following heavy rainfall in Hyderabad on Thursday night, the Musi River is flowing in full spate, triggering safety concerns in nearby regions.
In Yadadri-Bhongir district, the river’s surge has reached the low-level bridge near Bheemaling at Sangem in Valigonda mandal. With floodwaters flowing over the bridge, police have swiftly set up barricades on both sides to prevent any vehicular or pedestrian movement, citing the dangerous water levels.
As a result, transportation to and from nearby villages around Sangem has come to a standstill, cutting off access for residents. Authorities have urged the public to stay alert and avoid traveling near flood-prone areas until water levels recede.
