Naini describes CM as real hero; says he will deliver a blockbuster

Hanamkonda: Warangal West MLA NainiRajender Reddy on described Chief Minister Revanth Reddy as the real hero and a movie will be shown in the coming days. Speaking at a press conference organised at the DCC office, he criticised ‘Pushpa-2’ film, saying it was ‘shameful’ that the family of the woman who died in the stampede was not compensated.

Reddy pointed out that none, including the film hero and producer, had visited the victim’s family, who went to watch the film, and none had even expressed condolences or paid compensation to them. He criticised the ‘inhuman’ attitude of not visiting even the injured boy in the hospital. He questioned if any prominent figure from the film industry, who queued up to see the hero, had visited the grieving family. Reddy criticised Allu Arjun’s approach, saying he spoke without remorse for the loss of life and felt ‘ashamed’. He said the government has no need to lower itself and that no value is placed on human life, accusing the Opposition parties of behaving like barking dogs in a village wedding.

Nainialso criticised the BJP for not responding to the GST hike, calling it ‘shameful’. He said BJP leaders had no concern about GST, pointing out that a common man paying Rs 100 in tax ended up paying Rs 50 due to GST. In addition, Errabelli Swarna, the DCC president, criticised the BRS leaders, saying they had misled the public by promising a golden Telangana, but only ended up creating more debts.