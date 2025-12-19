National Herald case merely a political vendetta: MLA

Bhupalapally: Bhupalpalli MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao alleged that the National Herald case is nothing but a political vendetta and that the CBI and ED have been used with the aim of harassing Congress leaders, especially the Gandhi family.

The MLA joined a protest against National Herald case held in front of the BJP office in Manjoorunagar, organized under the leadership of DCC president Battu Karunakar on Thursday.

They held a rally from the Singareni Area Hospital center to the BJP office. After sitting for a while in front of the BJP office and raising slogans, the MLA said that the court had dismissed the ED’s complaint in the National Herald case and had made it clear that there were no financial transactions or dealings in the case.

He alleged that the ED filed the case against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi with the political aim of settling scores, and that the BJP government is using institutions like the ED and CBI as political weapons. He said there was no property transfer or illegal assets in the National Herald case, and that the court had rebuked the ED and warned against filing such cases. He added that the court’s message was clear: independent institutions should not be used for party interests, and attempts are being made to create public distrust of Congress leaders through false cases.

He accused the RSS and BJP of trying to remove Mahatma Gandhi’s name as an example of their thinking, and said they are attempting to undermine and neutralise welfare schemes. He criticized the Central government for ignoring the welfare of the poor, Dalits, and minorities, and alleged that the BJP is dismantling the core principles of schemes introduced by the Congress.