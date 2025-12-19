National Lok Adalat to Be Held in Gadwal on December 21: District Judge Appeals Public to Utilize Opportunity

Gadwal: First Additional District and Sessions Judge and Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority, Sri S. Ravikumar, has appealed to the people of Gadwal district to make full use of the National Lok Adalat being organized on December 21 for the speedy disposal of pending cases.

Addressing the media on Friday at his chamber in the Gadwal court परिसर, along with Additional Senior Civil Judge Smt. T. Lakshmi, Justice Ravikumar highlighted the importance and benefits of resolving disputes through Lok Adalat.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that Lok Adalats provide an effective platform for litigants to obtain quick and amicable justice through mutual settlement. He emphasized that all services offered through the Lok Adalat are completely free of cost. The National Lok Adalat will be held on Sunday, December 21, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Gadwal court premises.

He explained that a wide range of cases can be resolved through compromise in the Lok Adalat, including compoundable criminal cases, all types of civil cases, family disputes, matrimonial cases, bank recovery cases, cheque bounce cases, motor accident claims, and other matters that can be settled with the consent of both parties. He added that settling cases through Lok Adalat helps litigants save valuable time and money, and court fees paid in settled cases will be refunded.

Justice Ravikumar further informed that even litigants who are unable to physically attend the Lok Adalat due to injuries or other reasons can participate online and arrive at a settlement. He noted that the National Legal Services Authority is organizing Lok Adalats across the country in a prestigious manner to significantly reduce the burden of lakhs of pending cases.

Emphasizing that compromise is the best path to justice, he advised people not to prolong minor disputes by repeatedly approaching courts and wasting time and financial resources. He appealed to the district residents to resolve their cases through the Lok Adalat and lead peaceful and happy lives.

Additional Senior Civil Judge Smt. T. Lakshmi also urged litigants to utilize this opportunity and cooperate in resolving disputes amicably through the National Lok Adalat.

Hans News Service Gadwal.

