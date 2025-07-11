National Monitoring Team Commends Gadwal's Rural Progress — Collector Vows Swift Action on Suggestions

Gadwal: The suggestions made by the National Level Monitoring Team regarding district development are highly beneficial and will be taken into consideration to implement appropriate actions, stated District Collector B.M. Santosh on Friday.

The Collector made these remarks during a meeting held at the IDOC Chamber, where National Monitoring Team members C.V. Balamurali and R. Radhika, representing the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, paid a courtesy visit to him during their official tour of the district.

The team members expressed satisfaction with the rapid progress made by Jogulamba Gadwal district in rural development initiatives. Based on their recent field visits to several villages, they observed significant implementation and impact of flagship schemes such as the MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme), Swachh Bharat Mission, construction of permanent housing, drinking water supply, and development of basic infrastructure.

They particularly appreciated the active participation of the local communities in these developmental programs, noting that such involvement is commendable and essential for the success of grassroots initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector B.Y.M. Santosh emphasized that the district administration is committed to implementing development programs in a speedy and transparent manner. He added that the administration is working with a clear focus on planning and delivering outcomes based on the needs and aspirations of the local population. The valuable suggestions provided by the national team will be duly considered and acted upon to further enhance developmental effectiveness, he assured.

Additional Collector Narsinga Rao and committee members were also present during the meeting.