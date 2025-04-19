Neglect of Irrigation Projects in Gadwal: S. Ramachandra Reddy Slams Revanth Government

Gadwal: Former BJP Jogulamba Gadwal district president S. Ramachandra Reddy criticized the Congress-led Revanth Reddy government for its alleged negligence towards key irrigation projects in the district, particularly in the Alampur constituency. Speaking at the BJP Mandal and Town Executive Committee elections meeting organized under the leadership of Mandal President Eshwar and Town President Sharath, Ramachandra Reddy expressed serious concern over the unresolved issues of the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS).

He pointed out that if a mere Rs. 50 crore were allocated to develop the water route from Chinnonipalli Reservoir, water could reach up to Distributary 24 (D-24). Additionally, he emphasized that completing the Mallamma Kunta Reservoir and linking it with the Joorala canal near Vemula could potentially bring water access up to D-40. However, he alleged that the Congress government has completely ignored these crucial irrigation needs, leaving RDS farmers in distress.

Highlighting further failures in Gadwal constituency, he said the Rayalampadu Reservoir, which has a capacity of 4 TMC, is not even retaining 2 TMC due to lack of proper maintenance and repair. Ramachandra Reddy also lamented the incomplete works of packages 104, 107, and 99 under the Nettampadu project, despite the presence of major rivers like Krishna and Tungabhadra in the region. He held the current administration responsible for declining agricultural yields due to these shortcomings.

He didn’t stop at irrigation issues—Ramachandra Reddy also brought up concerns about healthcare and education infrastructure in the district. He pointed out that the promised 100-bed hospital at Alampur X Road has yet to begin operations due to a lack of staff. Similarly, he stated that students at the newly sanctioned medical college in Gadwal are suffering due to poor facilities and inadequate staffing.

Reddy accused the Revanth Reddy government of failing on all fronts and causing immense difficulties for farmers, students, and the general public. He urged party members and citizens to expose these failures to the public and ensure that the Congress party is held accountable in the upcoming local body elections.

Prominent attendees at the event included 2023 BJP candidate Raj Gopal, Alampur town in-charge Sanjeev Reddy, Nageshwar Reddy, Jagadeesh, Naga Mallayya, Rangaswamy, Naresh, Maddileti, Rajasekhar, Dana Reddy, Sudhakar, Lakshman, and Ravi Kumar, among others.