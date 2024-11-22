Live
New Criminal Laws: An Era of Transformation of the Criminal Justice System
Successful A two day prestigious seminar on "New Criminal Laws: An Era of Transformation of the Criminal Justice System" concluded on Nov 10, Sunday.
Successful A two day prestigious seminar on "New Criminal Laws: An Era of Transformation of the Criminal Justice System" concluded on Nov 10, Sunday. In the seminar, distinguished speakers spoke on Zero FIR, e-FIR, Admissibility of evidence, Artificial Intelligence and many more.
A special volume of a book culminating articles from distinguished authors was launched by Hon'ble Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka, Judge Telangana High Court, Prof (Dr.) V. Balakista Reddy Chairman Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Professor Nalsar University, former Dean Mahindra University, Professor (Dr.) B. Vijayalaxmi, Dean faculty of law, HOD, Director Legal Cell, Convener TS LAWCET Osmania University and Dr. N. Ram Prasad, Chairman Board of Studies, Dept of Law, OU. Distinguished panel of experts from different domains have given their thought provoking insights in the plenary session.
On Sunday the Chief guest of the valedictory function Prof. Dr. N. Venkateshwarlu explained about different sections in New Criminal Laws. In this function the guest of honour, Dr D Radhika Yadav, Principal OU college of Law, explained the importance of new criminal laws. A special message was delivered by Dr N Ram Prasad, Chairman Board of studies. The summary proceedings of the seminar were presented by the seminar convener Dr MV Chandramathi, Principal, Anantha Law college.
Distinguished guests Advocate K. Balakrishna, Mr. Ravi Anantha, Correspondent Anantha Law College & Viswabharathi College of Law Ravi Anantha graced the event and their presence and made entire program successful. The outcome of seminar was very insightful and every participant had a great take away of knowledge shared in the seminar.