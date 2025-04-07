New MLCs Take Oath in Telangana Legislative Council

Hyderabad: Newly elected Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) in Telangana were sworn in on Monday in a ceremony held at the Legislative Council premises.

Komurayya, Anjireddy, and Sripal Reddy took their oath as MLCs in the presence of Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, who administered the oath of office.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by several key leaders, including Ministers D. Sridhar Babu, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, marking the occasion with their presence and extending greetings to the newly inducted members.

The event highlighted the continued transition and strengthening of the legislative framework in the state, with the new members expected to contribute actively to the council's proceedings in the coming sessions.