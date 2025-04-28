Next State Cabinet meet to discuss Maoists’ issue

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy informed that the State Cabinet would discuss the issue of Maoists in its next meeting. A decision on whether to take initiative to appeal to the Union Government to conduct peace talks with Maoists or not will be taken.

The members of the ‘Peace Talks Committee’ on Sunday called on the Chief Minister at his Jubilee Hills residence. The CM told the Committee members that his government was looking at Naxalism from a social perspective only and does not consider it as a law and order issue. He also informed the committee that the government will seek advice and suggestions from senior leader and former Home Minister K Jana Reddy, who held talks with Maoists in the past, on Naxal issues. “Our government is looking at Naxalism from a social perspective. I explained to them that it is our government’s policy not to consider it as a matter of law and order. I told them that I would take the advice and suggestions of Jana Reddy, a senior leader who has held talks with the Naxalites in the past. I assured them that I would discuss the matter with the ministers and make a decision,” Revanth Reddy posted on X platform.

The committee appealed to the Chief Minister to take initiative to hold peace talks between the Union Government and Maoists. The committee also requested the CM to convince the Centre for a ceasefire. Committee Convener Justice Chandrakumar, Professor Haragopal, Professor Anwar Khan, Durga Prasad, Jampanna, Ravi Chander submitted a memorandum to CM.