Niranjan Reddy slams Bandi Sanjay Kumar over Rythu Deeksha

Wanaparthy: Agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy fumed at BJP state president's fake Rythu Deeksha and questioned the BJP leader, what measures has the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi taken to implement its promise of doubling the farmer's income in the country by 2022?

The minister took a jibe at the BJP leader's short lived 'Rythu Deeksha' from 11 am to 2 pm and called it as BJP leaders insincere efforts towards the welfare of the farmers. He said that despite the state government is seeking permission from the central government for buying paddy; there is no movement by the central government. The minister questioned the BJP government's double standards and asked why is BJP procuring paddy from Punjab and why it is not doing the same from Telangana. He questioned are the farmers of Telangana not putting the same efforts like those of in Punjab?

The Agriculture minister asked BJP's Bandi Sanjay, as to why he had conducted his deekahs, is it for the Telangana government providing Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema is it for the state government providing 24 hours of free power to farmers, where even the farmers in BJP ruled Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh are not getting. Is it farmers producing large quantities of grain and becoming the rice bowl of India, for what reason the BJP leader has taken up his Deeksha, questioned the minister.

The Minister challenged the BJP leader, if he is really sincere for the cause of the farmers, let him do a 'deeksha' against his own government and convince the central government to buy paddy from the farmers and save the paddy farmers in the state.

The minister recollected the tweets of their own MP Varun Gandhi that farmers in Uttar Pradesh were in severe distress and putting their crops on fire as the BJP government there is not proving them minimum support price (MSP).

The minister recollected how the BJP government is treating the agitating farmers, where recently the son of a BJP minister mowed down and killed 8 farmers with his vehicle. "If the BJP state president is sincere, let him fight against his own government to repeal the black farming laws," said the minister at a press conference held at his residence in Wanaparthy on Thursday.