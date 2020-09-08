Nirmal: Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqi lauds services of sanitation workers

Nirmal: District Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqi said the services rendered by municipal sanitation workers during coronavirus outbreak were unforgettable. He distributed PPE kits and footwear to the sanitation workers at the municipal office in Nirmal town on Monday under the auspices of Flash Distributor Company.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that sanitation workers have been working all day along to keep the surroundings clean without even counting the casualties during the corona lockdown.

He congratulated the company representatives, who came forward to present PPE kits to the sanitary workers.

Municipal Commissioner Balakrishna, Vice-Chairman Shaik Sajid, councillor Edipelli Narender, company representatives Ramana Reddy, Venkat Reddy, Venu Madhav, Ravikanth, leaders Narsareddy and Padmakar among those present.