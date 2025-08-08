NIWAS Housing Finance Expands Footprint with Regional Office Branch Launch in SR Nagar

Hyderabad: NIWAS Housing Finance, a leading name in affordable housing finance solutions, proudly announced the inauguration of its regional office branch in Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar (SR Nagar). This marks another significant step in NIWAS’ mission to make home ownership accessible to families across India.

The launch event was graced by the presence of Shreejit Menon, CEO of NIWAS Housing Finance, who officially inaugurated the branch. He was joined by Shripad Desai, Chief Operating Officer, K V Mallikarjuna Rao ( Regional Business Head ), and Mr.Swaroop Reddy ( Regional Credit Manager ) whose presence underscored the leadership’s strong commitment to regional expansion and customer-centric growth.

Speaking at the occasion, Shreejit Menon stated, “Hyderabad is one of the fastest-growing housing markets in South India. With the launch of our SR Nagar branch, we aim to serve a broader base of aspiring homeowners by offering simplified, transparent, and affordable housing finance solutions.”

NIWAS specializes in housing loans for salaried and self-employed individuals, with a focus on first-time homeowners, low-to-middle income segments, and those seeking property upgrades or home construction finance.

With its customer-first approach, NIWAS is rapidly gaining trust across India as a reliable housing finance partner. The new branch is strategically located to cater to customers in and around SR Nagar, Ameerpet, Balkampet, and surrounding residential hubs.