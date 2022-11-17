Nizamabad's prestige went up at international level: Kavitha

Nizamabad: TRS MLC K Kavitha congratulated the new District Olympic Association office bearers. Eaga Sanjeeva Reddy was elected as president while Baji Reddy Jagan Mohan was elected as the association's vice president.

After the election newly elected Nizamabad District Olympic Association president Eaga Sanjeeva Reddy and vice president Baji Reddy met MLC Kavitha at her residence.

During the meeting Kavitha expressed hope that Nizamabad's talent will shine on the international stage by enhancing the skill of the sportsmen.

She said that many youth like world women's boxing champion Nikhat Zareen would excel at the international level from this soil. Kavitha expressed happiness over Nizamabad's child and world women's boxing champion Nikhat Zareen receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award.

Her feat is a source of pride not only for the people of the district but also for the entire Telangana and India, said the TRS leader.

Kavitha said that the Olympic Association should work in such a way that sportspersons in the district can compete at the district, national and international level.