No immersion of POP Ganesh idols in Hussain Sagar: Telangana HC

The Telangana high court on Thursday directed the state government not to allow the immersion of Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (POP) into the Hussain Sagar. "Such idols should be immersed in the water ponds," the court observed.



The court further asked the government, police department and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to follow the orders.

The high court was hearing the petition filed by the advocate Mamidi Venumadhav to restrict the immersion of Ganesh and goddess Durga idols in Hussain Sagar. After hearing the arguments, the court reserved the judgment and announced the verdict.