No works must be on pending: CM KCR on Palle Pragathi

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday directed the authorities not to delay the works pertaining to the Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi and Haritha Haram. He asked the officials why the works are being kept pending when the department of Panchayat Raj gives full support.

He instructed the officials to ensure every family in the village plant six saplings. The Chief Minister also asked the officials to install additional rice mills in the state along with the food processing units.



He asked to set up each food processing sez in 250 acres along with a buffer zone and also instructed to curb the sale of spurious seeds.



The Chief Minister also asked the officials to maintain a power day to resolve power issues in the villages and also directed to submit a report on how to rectify podu land issues.

